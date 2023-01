Updated on: January 26, 2023 20:53 IST

74th Republic Day: 'At Home' program organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan | PM Modi | Draupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu organized 'At Home' program on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other big personalities participated in this program.