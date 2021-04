7-year-old Drishti creates Guinness record in gymnastics front walker

7-year-old Drishti Jaiswal from Gujarat has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in gymnastic front walker. Earlier, this record was registered by 22-year-old athlete. Drishti has been practicing for this unique achievement for 4 years. She has done a front walkover 64 times in a minute.