Updated on: February 25, 2024 12:22 IST

PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Gujarat today. He performed pooja and darshan at the Beyt Dwarka temple. He also inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25 am. The Sudarshan Setu features a footpath adorned with verses from Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides.