Updated on: January 30, 2024 23:48 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: If Hemant Sorent is arrested by Ed, who will be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand?

Narendra Modi canceled the rally of 4th February..Cancelled the tour of Jharkhand and Bihar. So is something big going to happen within the next 5 days? At this time, some big leaders are wondering whether ED is coming to their house. There are some leaders who are sitting with their files out.