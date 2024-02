Updated on: February 01, 2024 23:28 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Has PM Modi made a strategy to defeat the opposition in the election of 2024?

Narendra Modi has made huge calculations even before the 24th elections… and has given the most solid indication of victory. At a time when opponents are talking negatively about Modi's budget. Even at that time Modi was top trending. Modi did not give a populist budget today.