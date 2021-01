The story of 'Jamun' will touch the heart of the audience, says makers and starcast of the movie

Eros Now has announced the digital premiere of Jamun, a slice-of-life drama starring Raghubir Yadav and Shweta Basu Prasad. The film will stream on the platform from January 21, 2021. Here is what the makers and starcast has to say about the movie.