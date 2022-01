Published on: January 13, 2022 21:58 IST

Ranveer Singh gets candid about his upcoming projects | EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh claims he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.' The actor reveals it is a social dramedy which will leave you ROFL-ing. Watch the actor get candid about his films in an exclusive chat with India TV.