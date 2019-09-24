Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment Videos

Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 21:00 IST ]

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the news on social media.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar posted.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoRBI imposes restrictions on Mumbai-based PMC Bank Next VideoExclusive | Team India is playing consistent cricket in past 2-3 years: Zaheer Khan  