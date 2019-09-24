Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the news on social media.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar posted.