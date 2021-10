Updated on: October 24, 2021 13:40 IST

Breaking News | Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Bhadohi, says - state is like a family for us

Yogi Adityanath is on his tour to Bhadohi today. Addressing a rally in Bhadohi, he said that the state is his family, while it was vice-versa in the case of the former governments.