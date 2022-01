Updated on: January 29, 2022 14:20 IST

Chunav Manch 2022: Rajbhar's exit from NDA will not impact poll prospects, says Anupriya Patel

Anupriya Patel said that Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar's exit from the NDA will not impact the alliance's prospects in the UP polls. She said that people understand the politics of such people who switch parties ahead of polls.