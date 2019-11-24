Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  Day-Night Test: India beat Bangladesh in pink ball Test to record 12th successive series win at home

Day-Night Test: India beat Bangladesh in pink ball Test to record 12th successive series win at home

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 20:48 IST ]

An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record a 12th home series win in a row.

