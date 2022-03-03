Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Why is Ukraine prez Volodymyr Zelensky adamant? What does his birth chart say? Know from Acharya Indu Prakash

Astrology Videos

Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:52 IST

Why is Ukraine prez Volodymyr Zelensky adamant? What does his birth chart say? Know from Acharya Indu Prakash

On one hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin is adamant to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, while on the other Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is challenging the Red Army with his steely intentions. What drives Volodymyr Zelensky's actions, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash
Russia Ukraine News Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News