Updated on: December 14, 2021 12:15 IST

Mokshada Ekadashi today, know worship method and remedy

It is said to observe Mokshada Ekadashi fast on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. So today is Mokshada Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known as Vaikuntha or Mauni Ekadashi.