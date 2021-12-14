Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist: IGP Kashmir on Srinagar terrorist attack
  • Supreme Court agrees with Centre on road-widening for Char Dham project
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Mokshada Ekadashi today, know worship method and remedy

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 14, 2021 12:15 IST

Mokshada Ekadashi today, know worship method and remedy

It is said to observe Mokshada Ekadashi fast on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. So today is Mokshada Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known as Vaikuntha or Mauni Ekadashi.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Mokshada Ekadashi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News