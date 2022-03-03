Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:51 IST

How much benefit or loss will UK face from Russia-Ukraine war, know from Acharya Indu Prakash

Today is the eighth day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian army is constantly bombarding Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. On the other hand, Ukraine is also responding to Russia. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what is the effect of this war on UK