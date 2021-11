Updated on: November 02, 2021 12:51 IST

Dhanteras 2021: Follow these special measures for happiness and prosperity

The festival of 'Dhanteras' is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This day is considered very auspicious for any kind of shopping. On this day Lord Kuber, the god of wealth and Dhanvantari are worshiped with rituals.