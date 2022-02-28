Updated on: February 28, 2022 10:36 IST

28 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is Trayodashi Tithi and Monday of Falgun Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 3.16 pm late tonight. After that Chaturdashi date will start. Pradosh fasting will be done today. Know today's auspicious time.