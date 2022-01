Updated on: January 20, 2022 23:45 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why SP, RLD are at loggerheads over choice of candidates?

Only recently, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined BJP, which came as a major setback for Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. However, today another member of the family joined hands with BJP as well. Yet, now another challenge for Akhilesh ahead of the polls, seems to be the news of SP and RLD leaders being at loggerheads over choices of candidates. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.