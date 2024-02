Updated on: February 07, 2024 23:11 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What plan did Modi tell for the third term?

Today, in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the UP Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath batted vigorously against the opposition...hit a lot of fours and sixes...Modi made Congress poor of ideas...tired...lost. ...Told that the party was on the verge of ending...