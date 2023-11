Updated on: November 22, 2023 23:42 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: "There is propaganda going on to defame Patanjali"- Yoga Guru Ramdev

Aaj Ki Baat: Swami Ramdev said that the big companies of the world making allopathic medicines are after him...they are deliberately spreading false propaganda against Ayurveda...because such diseases can be eradicated through Ayurvedic medicines...Yoga. Which are not being treated in allopathy....