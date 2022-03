Updated on: March 03, 2022 6:17 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Russian missiles, shells pound Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, All Indians asked to leave by tonight

Kharkiv becomes a ghost town, Visuals of most of the buildings now in ruins. 3 IAF transport aircraft deployed to evacuate Indians from Poland, Romania, Hungary. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Saurav Sharma.