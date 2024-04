Updated on: April 17, 2024 22:40 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami

Today is the birthday of Lord Shri Ram...it is Ram Navami...festivals were celebrated all over the country...there was a different atmosphere in Ayodhya today...after five hundred years, Ram Lalla celebrated his birthday in a grand temple. ...At exactly noon outside the sanctum sanctorum, the Sun Go