Updated on: January 22, 2024 22:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: PM Modi inaugurated Ram Janmasthan temple in Ayodhya; People celebrate by lighting diyas

Fireworks adorned the sky over Ayodhya to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla, performed by PM Modi on Monday. Along with fireworks, a laser and light show was also conducted at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.