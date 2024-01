Updated on: January 26, 2024 0:00 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Countdown to 'Mahagathbandhan' has started in Bihar?

There are winds of change again in Bihar... the reason is again Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar can change sides again... can leave Lalu and meet Modi... there were many indications of this in the last 24 hours... Many developments took place from Patna to Delhi.