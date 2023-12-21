Yogi Adityanath takes stock of under-construction Ram Temple ahead of consecration ceremony on Jan 22 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Thursday to take stock of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple. According to sources, he also held a review meeting along with taking stock of the progress of the construction of the grand temple and the development works being done in Ayodhya.

His visit comes as Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

In view of the PM's visit, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reviewed the preparations and also talked to saints. He also issued an order, saying attention should be given to cleanliness in Ayodhya and additional sanitation workers should be deployed.

CM Yogi issues orders for January 22

CM Yogi further said that the security on January 22 should be impenetrable and a concrete action plan should be made for traffic management. "Be it a guest or the general public, no one should be inconvenienced. The behaviour of government and police employees with guests and devotees should be ideal," he said, as per sources.

In his order, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the people of Ayodhya are eager to welcome PM Modi. For the occasion, Dharampath coming from the highway towards Nayaghat will be decorated and made attractive. Meanwhile, the route from the airport to Nayaghat will also be decorated with flowers.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Ram temple consecration on January 22

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

ALSO READ: 108-feet long incense stick being prepared ahead of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Gujarat's Vadodara