108-feet long incense stick being prepared ahead of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Gujarat's Vadodara

A big incense stick is being prepared for Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration.

Gujarat: A 108-feet long incense stick (agarbati) is being prepared in Gujarat's Vadodara which will be sent to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha', to be held on January 22.

Ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, preparations in Ayodhya are in full swing. Various infrastructure projects are underway in the city as the place is expected to host lakhs of pilgrims in the coming months, after the temple is inaugurated.

The phase-1 of international airport in Ayodhya will also be completed by December end.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has tabled supplementary demands of Rs 28,760.67 crore, including over Rs 175 crore for various development projects for Ayodhya, for 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The finance minister said that of the supplementary budget, the expenditure on the revenue account is Rs 19,046 crore and the capital account expenditure is Rs 9,714 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for Ayodhya Conservation and Development Fund while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for "Ramotsav" 2023-24 and Rs 25 crore for the development and expansion of the International Ramayan and Vaidik Research Institute in Ayodhya.

In the supplementary budget, the power sector received one of the biggest chunk with the allocation of over Rs 10,000 crore. The allocation for the power sector also includes Rs 900 cr for free electricity to farmers.

Rs 400 crore has been allocated for clearing dues of sugar cane farmers, according to government officials.

With inputs from PTI

