Varun Gandhi denies reports of contesting Lok Sabha polls from Amethi as independent candidate, say sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi has denied reports that he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, as an independent candidate, reports have said.

Ahead of the polls, rumours have been doing the rounds that Varun Gandhi may quit the BJP and may contest from Amethi with outside support from Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Varun Gandhi currently represents Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP leader Smriti Irani is the incumbent MP from Amethi who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP unlikely to give ticket to Varun Gandhi, say sources

Sources said that the BJP is unlikely to give a ticket to Varun Gandhi who is known to have been highly critical of the party’s policies.

“Varun can shift to Amethi while Maneka Gandhi may go back to Pilibhit where she continues to enjoy a strong base. Varun is likely to contest as an independent with the Congress and Samajwadi Party supporting him. Varun enjoys good relations with Akhilesh Yadav,” said a source close to Varun Gandhi.

Incidentally, Maneka’s constituency Sultanpur has a strong contender from BJP in Rajeshwar Singh, former ED official-turned-politician.

Rajeshwar Singh, who belongs to Sultanpur, is MLA from Sarojini Nagar assembly seat in Lucknow but has been working overtime in Sultanpur. He is said to be in the good books of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

