UP: Murder accused in jail goes live on social media, says ‘Swarg me mauj le rahe hain’ in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab of viral video

A purported video of a murder accused who is lodged in Bareilly Central jail hosting a live video on social media surfaced after which the police have launched a probe into the matter, the police said on Thursday (March 14). Action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation, they added. The accused in the video that has gone viral was identified as Asif who allegedly shot dead a public works department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav (34) in broad daylight on December 2, 2019 in the Sadar Bazar Police Station area of Shahjahanpur.

Rahul Chaudhary, another accused, was also accused of killing Yadav and both of them are currently behind the bars in Bareilly Central Jail.

A video of a murder accused lodged in prison went viral on social media, Deputy Inspector General (Prison) Kuntal Kishore said.

What’s there in the viral video? WATCH

In the nearly two-minute-long video, Asif he heard saying, “Swarng me hain swarng me... Swarg me mauj le rahe hain... Aa rahe hain jald hi... Chinta karne ki koi zarurat nahi hai… (I am in heaven and enjoying it. I’m coming soon, there is no need to worry)”.

Complaint filed against accused

On seeing the video on social media, the deceased's brother met District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Thursday and gave him a complaint letter.

He said in the letter that the murder accused were being given special facilities in the jail. He said that the two accused had been hired from Meerut to kill his brother.

DIG Kishore said that he has seen the video.

"A probe in the matter is underway. After investigation, legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Locals pelt stones on police during illegal structure raze drive in Akbar Nagar