Uttar Pradesh: Locals pelt stones on police during illegal structure raze drive in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar

UP news: Stone pelting took place at Akbar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Sunday (March 11) during an anti-encroachment drive by the police and administration who faced an alleged attack by the residents of the area, the officials said. The alleged incident occurred in the evening when a team of the Lucknow Development Authority and the administration, accompanied by the police, was demolishing illegal structures in the locality along the Faizabad Road.

"Three commercial establishments were being demolished after the high court dismissed writs. While two structures were demolished, locals -- spurred on by some rumour -- started pelting the administration officials and the police with stones during demolition of the third one," Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Indramani Tripathi said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

“Some locals said debris from the demolished structures damaged their structures, following which seven people were allotted houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Tripathi said.

He said that the situation was under control.

Locals approach High Court

Nearly 74 BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar had filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the demolition drive by the development authority.

The drive was carried out as the slum has allegedly come up illegally on government land. There are around 1,400 houses in the slum.

Tripathi cited the High Court’s directive and said that the drive is underway to raze commercial establishments and not residential ones.

Allahabad High Court earlier directed all residents to vacate the disputed premises on or before March 31.

Joint Police Commissioner Upendra Agarwal said a rumour was spread that someone had become trapped under the debris during the demolition drive, leading to some people pelting stones.

The situation was brought under control, he said and added that no FIR has been registered in this connection.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on X, "This is the BJP's 'Awas Vinash Yojna (housing destruction plan)'. The families of the devastated Akbar Nagar of Lucknow want to say something. Only those who have families can understand the pain of these families."

(With PTI inputs)

