Uttar Pradesh: 15 dead after tractor trolley falls in pond in Kasganj, CM announces compensation

Image Source : INDIA TV 15 dead after tractor-trolley falls in pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj

At least 15 people, including seven children, were killed after a tractor trolley fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Friday. According to reports, the people aboard the tractor trolley were heading to take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'.

The incident took place on Patiali Dariyavganj road in Kasganj at around 10 am. There are said to be seven children and eight female devotees traveling in the vehicle. Locals rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. CMO Rajiv Aggarwal said that so far 15 people have died in the accident.

CM Yogi announces compensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the accident. He also condoled the death of those involved in the accident and instructed authorities to provide medical treatment to the injured.

