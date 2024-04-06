UP: Car turns into a fireball in Greater Noida West, driver narrowly avoids death | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The car caught fire in Bisrakh police station limits, Greater Noida West.

Noida: In a shocking incident, a vehicle erupted into a fireball near the Stellar Jeevan society in the limits of the Bisrakh police station of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida West. The driver jumped from the vehicle and narrowly managed to save his own life as the car caught fire.

People gathered at the spot and informed the fire department about the incident. After getting information, fire officials arrived at the scene and managed to douse the fire at the Hyundai car.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday at 1:08 pm in the afternoon when the car travelling from Ghaziabad to Greater Noida burst into flames. "Taking immediate action on the aforementioned information, the fire service unit reached the spot with the help of 02 vehicles, and the fire was completely extinguished. There have been no casualties," said the police.

ast month, a massive fire broke out in a market area near Char Murti Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida West. According to details, prompt response from fire tenders helped in dousing the blaze. The incident occurred under the limits of Bisrakh Police Station and the blaze also engulfed a few 'dhabas' in the area.

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit. "We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gaur City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," CFO Pradeep Kumar told the media.

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1767744658010976326

Prior to that, a fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, the incident occurred at 16th Avenue of Gaur City Society in Greater Noida West. The fire spread from one flat to another.

ALSO READ | Noida Police busts fake call centre, arrests 12 for duping Americans on pretext of selling anti-virus software