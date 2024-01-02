Ram Mandir: UP CM Yogi calls meeting to review preparation of consecration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called a meeting today in Lucknow, before the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to review the preparations for the Pran Pratistha of Lord Ram slated to take place on January 22. Ayodhya in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi will also be present in the meeting.

Ayodhya is getting decked up as part of the build up for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, but the ritual process will begin in the city starting January 16 and will continue on a large scale for the next seven days until the arrival of the historic day. The idol of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) will be seated in the grand temple in a historic event which will witness the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seven-day schedule released by the Temple trust has the following events:

January 16 : Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship and Godan.

January 17: Procession will visit Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja etc.

January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan.

January 20: After washing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with the holy water of Saryu, there will be Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21: After a divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be done.

January 22: After morning worship, the deity of the Ramallah will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister has urged the people not to come to Ayodhya on the day of inauguration, and plan their visit after the event.

