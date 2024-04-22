Ever since 'Pran Pratishtha', 1.5 crore people have visited Ayodhya's Ram Temple, says Champat Rai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya's Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya: Ever since the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, approximately 1.5 crore people have visited the grand mandir for darshan of Ram Lalla, informed Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

"Every day, more than one lakh people visit the temple to have 'darshan'. Since the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, approximately 1.5 crore people have come for the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla," Champat Rai said.

Only the ground floor of the temple is completed where the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla was done, the work of the first floor is going on. A security wall of width 14 ft will be constructed around the temple. This wall is called as 'Parkota' of the temple. The 'Parkota' will be multipurpose where 6 more temples will be built that is of lord Shankar, lord Surya, a 'Garbhgriha' and at two arms, temple of lord Hanuman and Ma Annapurna will be built... Temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, and Maharishi Agastya will also be built in the temple premises. Temples of Nishad Raj, Ma Shabri, Ma Ahilya and Jatayu will be built as well. The temple will have the capacity to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims at a time with all their baggage," Champat Rai said.

"Trees and plants here are protected, 600 plants were on the premises, and all are protected. The water treatment plant and sewer treatment plant are there as well. This temple will be independent in itself and the people of Ayodhya will not have to face any problem to fulfil the need of the temple," he added.

On Tuesday, the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya celebrated its first Ram Navami during which it was opened for almost 19 hours.

A Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla's idol forehead was also performed using scientific techniques involving glasses and mirrors on Ram Navami.

ALSO READ | PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on his iPad after Assam election rally | Video