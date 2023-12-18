Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become superhit: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become a superhit. He further said the vehicle has evoked tremendous response from the people and it has been assured that the country will become developed by 2047.

He said while addressing a public gathering in Barki village, Varanasi and inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of developmental projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

PM Modi addresses gathering

"Whether a delegate in the G20 Summit or a guest coming to Varanasi, when they praise the people of Varanasi, I also feel proud," said PM Modi.

"When Varanasi develops, Uttar Pradesh develops and when UP develops, the country develops. With the same sentiment, inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore has been done today," he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that for the development of India, the development of women power, youth power, farmers and every poor is also very important. "For me, these four castes are the biggest. If these four castes become strong, the entire country will become strong," PM Modi added.

Projects launched by PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister flagged off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor at 2.15 pm today. He also flagged off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.

Prime Minister will inaugurate New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs 10,900 crore.

Other railway projects which that was inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.

Prime Minister inaugurated and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,150 crores.

Under the Smart City Mission, a website for detailed tourist information and the Unified Tourist Pass System will be launched by the Prime Minister. The unified pass will provide single platform ticket booking for Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga Cruise, and Sarnath's light and sound show, offering integrated QR code services.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs. 6500 crore. In order to increase the production of non-renewable energy resources.

He laid the foundation of an 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot district at a cost of around Rs. 4000 crore. To augment the petroleum supply chain, he will lay the foundation of the construction of a new petroleum oil terminal at Mirzapur to be built at a cost of over Rs. 1050 crore.