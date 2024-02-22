PM Modi arrives in Varanasi after packed day in Gujarat, to launch various projects today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi arrived at Varanasi airport

PM Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.

PM Modi reached Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi on Thursday late night where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi gets rousing welcome | VIDEO

PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the residents of Varanasi upon his arrival. A number of people gathered on sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister’s convoy passed. They showered flower petals.

PM Modi inspect Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara marg

On his arrival to Varanasi after a long and packed day in Gujarat, PM went to inspect the Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg at around 11 pm.

It was inaugurated recently. It is of great help toaround 5 lakh people living around southern part, BHU, BLW, etc. who want to go towards airport, Lucknow, Azamgarh and Ghazipur.

It is built at a cost of Rs 360 crore. It is helping reduce traffic congestion. It is reducing distance of travel from BHU towards airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes. Similarly it is reducing distance from Lahartara to Kachahri from 30 mins to 15 mins. This project saw inter-ministerial coordination including from Railways and Defence to enhance ease of living for citizens of Varanasi.

PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

On February 23 (Friday), Modi will participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

At 11.15 am, the prime minister will perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11.30 am, the prime minister will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

Projects of Uttar Pradesh development

The PMO statement also said that since 2014, Modi has focused on transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas by initiating a number of development projects catering to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development and sanitation.

Taking another step in this direction, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, the prime minister will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

Providing impetus to the famous textile sector of Varanasi, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector, the statement said. Augmenting the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city. At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near the Banaras Hindu University, the prime minister will inaugurate a newly-installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas Park.

He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth about Rs 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park, worth about Rs 62 crore.

