Noida woman along with two daughters jumps from fourth floor, two dead, one daughter admitted in hospital

Noida: A woman along with two minor daughters jumped from the fourth floor of a building in Noida on Wednesday, police informed. In the incident, the 32-year-old woman identified as Sarita and her three-year-old daughter died while another daughter, aged 4, suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, an officer said.

"When alerted about the incident, the local police team reached the spot and all three were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared the woman and one of the children dead," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

"The other daughter is undergoing treatment. The family members of the woman have reached the hospital," the officer added.

The deceased woman's husband, identified as Manoj, works in a hospital and the family is not financially well.

According to reports, the 32-year-old Sarita has been living in a rented house in Baraula village for three years. Her husband Manoj works in the canteen of Prayag Hospital.

Manoj came to the hospital canteen after having food at home around 9:30 am on Wednesday. It was after 10-20 minutes after he arrived to the hospital, the neighbors called him and informed about the incident.

Woman had four daughters, gave one to her elder sister

Sarita and her 5-year-old daughter Krutika died in the incident while 3-year-old Divya is undergoing treatment. Manoj also has another 7-year-old daughter, who was in school at the time of the incident.

The couple had four daughters. Out of them, they gave one of the daughters to Sarita's elder sister.

After Manoj left for work, Sarita first threw her three-year-old daughter Divya from the fourth floor and then her five-year-old daughter Kritika. After this, she herself jumped from the building.

What's the reason behind this extreme step?

Initial investigation revealed that the woman took this step due to financial constraints. However, the police is investigating the case from every angle.

Reported by Rahul Thakur

