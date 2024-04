Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel guard outside a court. (REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE)

Under the leadership of DCP 3, a joint operation by SWAT, Ecotech 1, and Dadri teams resulted in a significant drug bust by the Noida Police. More than 25 kilograms of meth and raw material were seized. Estimated worth exceeds 100 crore rupees. Four individuals were apprehended in connection with the operation.