Noida: Chinese man dies under suspicious circumstances after New Year party, probe on

A Chinese national, who lived and worked in Noida, died under suspicious circumstances after a New Year party, the police officials said on Thursday.

The foreigner, identified as 48-year-old Chinese national Tanxioahua, had partied with his friends and colleagues on December 31 and next day he was found dead.

The police said Tanxioahua lived in a shared rented house in Sector 92 and worked as an engineer in Sector 85-located company which makes screens for mobile phones.

"After due legal proceedings, the body was sent for a post-mortem on January 3. A detailed investigation into the case is underway," a police spokesperson said.

"After the party on December 31, the Chinese national collapsed and was admitted to a private hospital by his friends, he added.

The cause of the death would be known once the post-mortem report is received, the official said.

On delay in the post-mortem, the police official said the matter was reported to the Chinese Embassy in Delhi after which the family of Tanxioahua was contacted to take their consent for autopsy and other legal proceedings here.

(with PTI inputs)

