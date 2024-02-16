Friday, February 16, 2024
     
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Four time-bombs recovered from Muzaffarnagar, two arrested

The accused are being further interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau and Special Task Force (STF). The time bombs were recovered from Muzaffarnagar's Khalapar region.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: February 16, 2024 15:24 IST
Timer bombs recovered from Muzaffarnagar, two arresed.
Image Source : INDIA TV Timer bombs recovered from Muzaffarnagar, two arresed.

Muzaffarnagar: Two people have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after time-bombs were recovered from them.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Javed from whom four time-bombs have been recovered. 

Both the accused are being further interrogated by STF and intelligence agencies. A bomb disposal squad was called from Meerut to difuse the bombs. The accused were arrested from city's Khalapar region.

One of the accused who has been arrested also had hands in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. In 2013 also, bombs were recovered from the acussed.

