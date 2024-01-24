Monkey enters inside Ram Temple: Security officials say 'Lord Hanuman himself came to offer prayer'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Monkey enters Ram Mandir

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A beautiful incident occurred at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, as a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday evening and went near Lord Ram’s Utsav idol, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

This unusual incident at the Ram Temple has surprised and intrigued everyone. Security personnel expressed that it seemed as if Lord Hanuman himself had come to offer prayers to Lord Ram Lalla.

Monkey enters inside Ram Temple

Taking to X, the temple trust shared the incident and said that at around 5:50 pm on Tuesday evening, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum from the southern gate and went near the Utsav idol. Seeing this, the security personnel stationed outside observed the monkey and, thinking that it might cause the ceremonial idol to fall on the ground, ran towards it.

"However, as soon as the police approached, the monkey calmly ran towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala," it added.

The surprising event occurred a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony which took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

5 lakh devotees visit Ram Temple

Nearly five lakh devotees visited the temple on Tuesday, a day after the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Information Director Shishir, in a statement, said, "Today, five lakh devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla."

The doors of the newly constructed temple were opened to the public at 6 am and the last entry of visitors was at 10 pm.

The Ayodhya district magistrate has deployed magistrates at eight places in the city for crowd management.

Crowds broke through barricades on a few occasions in the morning, triggering stampede-like situations. However, police personnel and officials immediately took control of the situation and made people stand in queues for the 'darshan'.

