Man stabs wife to death over delay in lunch, then hangs self at home in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

Sitapur: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon following an argument over a delay in serving him lunch and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Kotwalanpurwa village of Thangaon police station area on Monday (March 18).

Thangaon police station SHO Hanumant Lal Tiwari said the deceased have been identified as Prema Devi (28) and her husband Parasram.

The angry husband, Parasram, first attacked and killed his wife with a sharp weapon. Subsequently, fearing the consequences and potential imprisonment, he took his own life by hanging himself inside the house, said SHO Tiwari.

According to police, Parasram had returned home after working in the fields on Monday afternoon and asked his wife for food. However, upon finding that the lunch was not ready, he became upset, leading to an argument between the couple.

The altercation escalated to the point where Parasram repeatedly attacked his wife with the sharp weapon, resulting in her demise, said police.

After the incident, villagers reported that the accused husband locked himself in a room and subsequently committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police said that bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination.

