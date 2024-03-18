Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT winner, admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has confessed to the police that he ordered snakes and snake venom for the rave parties, Noida Police sources said on Monday (March 18). Elvis also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul, at different rave parties and was acquainted with them.

Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvis Yadav. 29 NDPS act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

Earlier, he was called for questioning and arrested on March 17. The snake venom which was sent to the Jaipur lab was also confirmed to be the venom of banned snakes.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

The Noida Police questioned him for more than two hours in connection with the case. The investigation by the veterinary department suggested that of the total nine snakes, the venom glands of five cobras were removed, and the other four were found not to be poisonous. For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

The snake charmers who have been caught are all residents of Molarband village in Delhi. They said that earlier these people were snake charmers but now they used to play drums at weddings. They did not know how the snakes came to them and they also did not know Elvish Yadav. He appeared before Noida police after he was summoned for questioning where Elvish reportedly revealed that singer Fazilpuria arranged the snakes at the Noida party. However, the singer claimed that the viral video on social media is from one of his album shoots.

