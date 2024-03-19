Lucknow Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh to face Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra in BJP stronghold

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Rajnath Singh to contest against SP's Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow in upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has named Ravidas Mehrotra against the Union Minister.

Lucknow has been a saffron party stronghold seat since 1991, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee contested from here and won the election.

Since 1991, the BJP has not lost a single Lok Sabha election in Lucknow.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee won the Lucknow seat for five consecutive times. After him, BJP's Lalji Tondon was elected as MP from Lucknow in the 2009 general elections.

In 2014, BJP fielded Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, who has been holding the ground since then.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha election dates has been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Overall, the general election will be held in total of seven phases starting from April 19. Th results will be declared on June 4. Check full schedule for 2024 elections

Lucknow Lok Sabha Results 2019 and 2014

In 2019, Rajnath Singh defeated Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha by a margin of 347,302 votes. He received a total of 56.70 per cent vote share whereas Poonam Sinha bagged a vote share of 25.59 per cent.

In 2014, Rajnath Singh defeated Congress' Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 2,72,749 votes. Rajnath bagged 54.27 per cent vote share while Joshi got 27.89 per cent.

