Lok Sabha polls: Why hasn't BJP declared candidates in UP's Rae Bareli, Kaiserganj, Deoria and Firozabad?

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling for the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and the result day is scheduled for June 4. One of the key states whose result will matter the most is Uttar Pradesh, which is having 80 Lok Sabha seats, highest among all the states. For any party to strengthen its chances in the general elections, Uttar Pradesh is of prime importance as it sends maximum number of parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won 73 seats in 2014 and 65 in 2019, is looking to outperform its performance in the upcoming polls. The party is aspiring to win 80 out of 80 seats in the state, in order to achieve its 400-plus target. Though the saffron party has announced candidates in most of the seats in UP, some key seats including Rae Bareli, Firozabad, Kaiserganj and Deoria are still left.

Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli, has remained a Congress bation for decades. Congress partiarch Sonia Gandhi is the incumbent MP from here. However, the BJP, like it unrest Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, would like to take another stronghold seat -- Rae Bareli from Congress -- in the forthcoming polls.

The challenge on this seat may have come down a bit as Sonia Gandhi has already moved to Rajya Sabha, but still, the BJP is taking time to declare candidate in Rae Bareli who can assure party's victory and dethrone Congress from Uttar Pradesh completely.

Kaiserganj

BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the incumbent MP in Kaiserganj, who won in 2019 with a huge margin. But ever since his name surfaced in sexual molestation case in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) when some women wrestlers accused him of wrond deeds, the party has not been able to announce its candidate name.

Firozabad

Firozabad is considered to be Samajwadi Party's (SP) stronghold. But in 2019, BJP's Chandrasen Jadon defeated SP candidate Akshay Yadav, son of Ramgopal Yadav by a margin of around 28,000 votes. Though, SP has bet once again on Akshay Yadav, the BJP wants to field a strong candidate this time, considering Firozabad a Samajwadi Party's bation.

Deoria

According to Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh, the 'Grand Old Party' will contest in Deoria seat against the BJP. The party has fielded its senior leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh, a former MLA from Rudrapur in the upcoming polls.

Therefore, to challenge Akhilesh Pratap Singh, the BJP is looking to field a strong candidate in Deoria. In 2019, BJP's Ramapati Ram Tripathi contested against BSP's Binod Kumar Jaiswal and won this seat by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

All these four seats may witness an interesting contest in the forthcoming polls and for the BJP to proceed forward on its 400-plus and 80 out of 80 seats objectives, a right selection of candidate will definitely matter. Below is the list of BJP candidates already announced for Uttar Pradesh.