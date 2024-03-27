Who is SP candidate from Moradabad - Ruchi Veera or ST Hasan? Uncertainty looms after different claims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party may change its candidate for Moradabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh. The party had earlier cancelled the ticket of sitting MP ST Hasan from this seat and given the ticket to former MLA Ruchi Veera. However, after ST Hasan's ticket was cut, his supporters became furious and the party itself got divided into two groups in Moradabad. ST Hasan's supporters even burnt the effigy of Ruchi Veera. According to sources, because of the huge opposition, the SP high command has finally had to bow down and the name of ST Hasan from Moradabad seat may be announced soon.

ST Hasan had filed his nomination

Interestingly, ST Hasan had also filed his nomination on Tuesday. However, later in the night news came that his ticket has been cancelled and the ticket was given to Ruchi Veera. Not only this, Form B was also given to Ruchi Veera. However, later news came that Akhilesh spoke to Ruchi Veera on phone and asked her not to file nomination. Angered by the denial of ST Hasan's ticket, his supporters created a ruckus and protested, after which ST Hasan himself spoke to the party high command. It is believed that after this Akhilesh has changed his decision because giving ticket to a non-Muslim on a Muslim-dominated seat could have affected the votes.

How the seats have been distributed among the opposition in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, 17 seats are in the Congress's share, while one seat (Bhadohi) has been given to the Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. SP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and won 5 seats in the state, while 10 seats went to BSP's account and RLD did not win its account. Was able to open. BSP is contesting the elections alone this time while RLD is now contesting as a constituent of the NDA under the leadership of BJP.