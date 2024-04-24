'PM Modi changed India's image in 10 years,' says Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally.

During the inauguration of a media center at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong support for the Modi government. He emphasised that the common people have a strong desire to see the Modi government return to power once again. CM Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative efforts over the past decade, stating that PM Modi has significantly changed the country’s image.

"There is only one feeling among the common people that they want Modi government once again. PM Modi has changed the image of the country in the last 10 years and the positive efforts by him have earned the support of the people of India," said Yogi.