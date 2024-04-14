Lok Sabha polls: Jolt to Samajwadi Party in Varanasi as Ather Jamal Lari to contest on BSP ticket against PM

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ATHER JAMAL LARI Ather Jamal Lari

In a jolt to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Ather Jamal Lari will contest the Lok Sabha elections on BSP symbol in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BJP candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat while Ajay Rai from Congress is also a contestant.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has revealed its electoral lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, with Bheem Rajbhar and Balkrishna Chouhan emerging as the party’s nominees for the Azamgarh and Ghosi constituencies, respectively. Bheem Rajbhar, chosen as the BSP candidate for Azamgarh constituency, aims to capitalise on the party’s support base and potentially challenge incumbent political dynamics in the region, signalling the BSP's strategic foray into key electoral battlegrounds.

The Election Commission has announced that voting in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, with polling for all 80 Lok Sabha seats spread across these phases starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1.

