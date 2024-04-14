Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aditya Yadav replaces father Shivpal in Badaun in SP's new list of UP candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aditya Yadav replaces father Shivpal in Badaun in SP's new list of UP candidates

Samajwadi Party has replaced Shivpal Yadav and fielded his son Aditya from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Lucknow Updated on: April 14, 2024 20:42 IST
Shivpal Yadav, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party list of candidates
Image Source : PTI Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party on Sunday (April 14) replaced Shivpal Yadav and fielded his son Aditya from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. In the "rectified" list of candidates released on Sunday evening, the party declared the names on two seats --Badaun and Sultanpur. The party has fielded Ram Bhuwal Nishad from Sultanpur seat. He will be up against sitting BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

The party had first fielded Dharmendra Yadav from the seat. In another list, the party replaced Yadav with Shivpal Yadav. Now, in the latest list, Shivpal has been replaced by his son Aditya.

More to follow...

