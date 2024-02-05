Lakshagriha-Mazar case: Baghpat Court gives ownership rights over land and tomb to Hindu side

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Days after the Gyanvapi verdict, the Hindu community has got another victory on Monday. The ADJ court pronounced its verdict on Lakshgriha and Mazar dispute in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. In its verdict, the court gave ownership rights over 100 bighas of land and tomb to the Hindu side.

More than 10 witnesses from the Hindu side had testified in this case. Civil judge Shivam Dwivedi rejected the suit of the Muslim side. It should be mentioned here that a lawsuit was going on between the Hindu side and the Muslim side for more than 50 years over the matter.

The Mahabharata-era Lakshgriha, constructed in Baghpat's Barnawa became a focal point of a prolonged dispute between Hindu and Muslim factions. The legal battle, initiated with a case filed in Meerut court in 1970, recently concluded with the Baghpat District and Sessions Court ruling in favour of the Hindu claimants.

(Inputs by: Paras Jain)

