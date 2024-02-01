Uttar Pradesh: Devotees flock to 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' inside Gyanvapi mosque post-district court order | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VISHNU SHANKAR JAIN (X) Devotees flock to Vyas Ka Tehkhana inside Gyanvapi mosque post-district court order

Uttar Pradesh news: After the Varanasi Court allowed Hindus to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, devotees flocked to the 'Vyas ka Tehkhana' inside the complex in Varanasi to offer prayers.

Varanasi Court on Wednesday (January 31) allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there.

A devotee named Abhishek Sharma told media, "I want to appeal to everyone to come and have darshan. It is a wonderful feeling, and the experience is absolutely different. We had been waiting for a long time. Administration is taking proper care of the devotees who have come here to offer prayers."

Another devotee named Mridul Mishra said, "Hamara purana astitva kaayam hai'...It felt wonderful after offering prayers here. I have been coming here since 22 years..."Earlier today, the barricades of Vyas Ka Tehkhana (basement) of the mosque were opened, and daily arti and puja were performed early in the morning.

According to Vishnu Shankar Jain, the Hindu side lawyer, Mangla Arti was performed at 3:30 in the morning and bhog was done at 12:00 pm."Timings for Aarti at Vyas cellar. Daily 5 aarti --Mangla- 3:30 am, Bhog- 12 pm, Apranh- 4 pm, Sanykaal- 7 pm, Shayan- 10:30 pm. 2 done so far," Jain said in a post on X.

The court had asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements within the next seven days. The developments come at a time when the Muslim side, led by the Anjum Intejamia committee, approached the Allahabad High Court to challenge the Varanasi Court's decision. The Hindu side has filed a caveat before the High Court, demanding that it be heard before the plea is taken up.

Muslim side lawyer Akhlaq Ahmed said, "The order has overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI's report, and the decision of 1937, which was in our favour. The Hindu side has not provided any evidence that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol in the place."

(With agencies inputs)

