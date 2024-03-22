Holi 2024: Noida banquets, farm houses asked to obtain bar license to serve liquor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura.

Uttar Pradesh news: The Uttar Pradesh Police today (March 22) issued directives to maintain peace and avert any law and order problems and incidents of hooliganism during Holi 2024. The leaves of all police officers and personnel will remain cancelled to ensure their availability for duty.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, directed all field police officers to take decisive action against those involved in disturbing the law and order situation. He said that district police chiefs have been instructed to engage prominent individuals and community leaders in mixed community areas to help maintain law and order.

He added that mobile policing and quick reaction teams will remain active during Holi. The DGP has called for special deployment at strategic points.

Besides, extra police personnel have been allocated to different districts based on their sensitivity. The district police chiefs have also been instructed to identify trouble spots and create a list of troublemakers in advance to monitor them closely.

Noida banquets, farm houses asked to obtain bar license to serve liquor

Banquet halls, RWAs, societies, farm houses, restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have been asked to make sure that organisers of events mandatorily apply for occasional bar license if they wish to serve liquor on their premises, Excise Department officials said on Thursday. A failure to apply for license would prompt the authorities to initiate legal action not only against the organisers but also the management of the banquet halls, District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava told media.

On March 11, the department issued a notice which is being served to banquet halls, farm houses, restaurants, sectors having community halls, societies with clubs, and marriage lawns, etc.

The notice also asked them to make sure that only liquor meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh is consumed during such programmes.

"In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, you all are being informed that occasional bar license (FL 11) should be obtained for serving liquor during Holi festival, or at clubs in societies, community centres, farm houses, resorts, banquet halls, marriage lawns, etc and only liquor which is meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh is consumed," the notice stated.

"Inspection teams have been formed at the district level, which will conduct surprise inspections at functions to ensure that the liquor being consumed at functions is permissible for sale in the state of Uttar Pradesh. If liquor from any other province is found or liquor is consumed without a bar license, legal action will be taken against offenders by registering a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code," the notice added.

Srivastava said the excise department is encouraging individuals to apply for occasional bar licenses if people wish to serve liquor to guests at their homes. He said serving liquor to anyone without a valid license is violation of the law and attracts punishment, including penalty and jail term. The officer said there has been an increase of 30-40 per cent in occasional bar licences applications in the district as awareness has spread among them about the law related to serving liquor even in parties or at homes.

"We are issuing notices to all banquet halls, marriage lawns, asking them to encourage anyone organising events on their premises to not serve liquor without obtaining an occasional bar license from the excise department.

"Otherwise, legal action would be initiated not only against the organiser of the party, but also the banquet hall owner or marriage lawn owner," he told PTI.

The Lok Sabha poll in Gautam Buddh Nagar is scheduled for April 26.

Know more about Holi festival

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love.

